Imran Khan claims his long march will be biggest in history; to announce dates on October 27

Reiterating that this time his party is coming with full preparations for the long march, Imran warned that now he will not end his protest with the long march.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Former Pakistan and Ex-cricket team captain PM Imran Khan | File Photo
Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said the incumbent rulers wanted to send him to jail so that people did not come out for street protests, The News reported.

Expressing his thoughts in an interview, Imran said: "They want to put me behind bars so that the masses could not pour onto the streets." The former prime minister said that he would not accept the government without a two-thirds majority.

The PTI chief claimed that his long march will be marked in history as the "biggest" of all and went on to say that he will announce the long march date on Thursday. Reiterating that this time his party is coming with full preparations for the long march, Imran warned that now he will not end his protest with the long march, The News reported.

Talking about the foreign policy, the PTI chief said that there was a dire need for an independent foreign policy. He further said that "it was written in the cipher to oust me from the prime ministership and bring Shehbaz Sharif to power".

Taking a dig at the coalition government, Imran claimed that the rulers are not interested in strengthening democracy but are looking to stash money. To a question, Imran questioned what they would do with the Toshakhana gifts, adding that they would have to be sold in the end.

