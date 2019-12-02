Honey trapping case: Police seals office of newspaper Sanjha Lokswami in Indore

Indore: The office of newspaper Sanjha Lokswami in Indore has been sealed by police in connection with the honey trap case.

Earlier on Saturday, Police and district administration conducted raids at various locations in Indore including the residence of Jitendra Soni, owner of the newspaper.

Soni had videos of leaders and officials along with the women who are currently lodged in jail in connection with the honey trap case, police sources had said.

Searches were conducted at the orders of higher authorities but nothing was found. Journalists of several media houses reached the spot and opposed the police action.

According to police sources, the raids were carried out in an attempt to recover video documents related to the case.

The scandal had rocked the state and snowballed into a political controversy.

The matter came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC.