Harris Shield: Yuvraj, Atharva Star In IES Victory

Yuvraj Mali starred with the bat slamming a century while Atharva Dhond missed his ton by just four runs on second day of the second round as IES New English School beat VK Krishna Menon of the U-16 Harris Shield match played at Islam Gymkhana.

The pair Yuvraj Mali & Atharva Dhond has involved in 173 runs partnership for second wicket in 39.3 overs. In second innings, Hriday Acharya struck unbeaten 103 runs in 160 balls with help of 16 fours and a six.

Swami Vivekanand, Kandivali defeated IES Sule Guruji in the second round as Aryansh Singh 3/5 and Arya Dihora (OB) 3/24 respectively claimed three wickets to wrap up the innings for 101 runs at Cross Maidan Karnataka ground.

At Parsee Gymkhana, Swami Vivekanand (ICSE) Borivali beat General Education Academy on first innings lead. Yug Asopa who made unbeaten 102 runs in 151 balls, hitting 10 boundaries was well supported by Rishabh Gupta (65).

Springfield High School Khar’s Devansh Rai (Off Break) 4 for 47 and Shubhan Shaikh LAM (3 for 21) from Springfield High School Khar helped restrict Al Barkaat MMI English to 135 in 51.4 overs.

Brief Scores :

At Islam Gymkhana

VK Krishna Menon BMS School : 114 & 204/4d in 53.4 overs Hriday Acharya 103*, 160 balls, 16x4s, 1x6s, Bashir Khatri 441 Hridhan Bhambania 38) lost to IES New English School Bandra : 253/3d in 52.5 overs Youraj Mali 102 not out in 152 balls, 207 mins, 9x4s, Atharva Dhond 96, 152 balls, 153 mins, 12x4s, Lakshya Jhavar 39, 23 balls, 38 miins, 5x4s, 1x6s) on first innings lead.

At Karnataka , Cross Maidan

Swami Vivekanand International School Kandivali : 276 in 87.2 overs Jay Nadar 73*, Manas Patil 35, Vedant Patil 35, Ayush Makwana 37, Anshul Moraje (OB) 3/70) & 126/1d in 16 overs Ayush Makwana 79 beat IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium School: 101 in 49.2 overs Aryansh Singh (OB) 3/5, Arya Dihora (OB) 3/24) on first innings lead.

At Parsee Gymkhana

General Education Academy : 234 in 86.1 Overs Hrigved More 71, Omkar Bhaide 43* (79 balls) 6x4s, Arnav Lad(SLA) 4/60, Aarav Malhotra (OB) 3/34) lost to Swami Vivekanand (ICSE) Swami Vivekanand (ICSE) Borivali : 290/8d in 85 overs Yug Asopa 102*, 151 balls, 12x4s, 1x6s, Rishabh Gupta 65, Hrishikesh Naik 36, Arjun Lotlikar 31) on first innings lead.

At National, Cross Maidan (Match started on 21st.11.2023) Day 1

Al Barkaat MMI English (Kurla) vs Springfield High School (Khar)

Toss : Al Barkaat & field

Al Barkaat MMI English Kurla : 135 in 51.4 overs Om Bangar 51, Shubhan Shaikh (LAM) 3/21, Devansh Rai (OB) 4/47) vs Springfield High School Khar : 99/04 in 24 overs Devansh Rai 41*, Meet Patel 31*