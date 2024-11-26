Harris Shield, Super League, Round 1: Modern English Chembur Defeat General Education Academy

Zaid Khan claimed nine wickets in the match to help Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English beat Dnyandeep Seva Mandal |

Modern English School, Chembur defeated General Education Academy by virtue of first innings lead in the first round of Super League match of the Harris Shield MSSA U-16 inter-school cricket tournament on Tuesday. Shashank Naik left arm medium pacer was the instrumental to bowl out and claimed seven wickets in a match and he was adjudged the man of the match award.

A fine batting display by Deven Yadav's 98 runs and off Spinner Ronil Jhanjhani 's six-wicket haul in the first innings helped Al Barkaat MMI English School beat Anjuman I-Islam Urdu CSMT out right by eight wickets. In the second innings, slow left arm bowler Nitish Nishad (4/54), leggie Wali Sayyed (3/14) wrapped the innings to 205 all out.

Anjuman I-Islam English's Slow left arm spinner Zaid Khan claimed nine wickets in the match helped beat Dnyandeep Seva Mandal on first innings lead at Karnatak SA cross maidan.

Samriddh Bhat (86) Shrihaan Haridaass 61, Ayush Mohanty (60) contributed to take first innings lead over Matunga Premier School, helped to beat on first innings lead. Neeraj Dhumal wrapped first innings of Matunga Premier School by claiming 4 wkts for 22 runs.

BRIES SCORES : End of Day 2

General Education Academy: 123 all out in 46.2 overs Amogh Patil 35; Shashwat Naik 4/30) & 167/8 in 45 overs Aayush Shinde 36, Amogh Patil 57; Shashwat Naik 3/35) lost to Modern English School: 229/9d in 58.1 overs (Devesh Birje 38, Rishabh Sadake 37, Shashank Naik 37, Pranav Iyengar 31; Om Koli 4/81) on first innings lead.

Man of the Match Shashwat Naik

Anjuman I-Islam Urdu CSMT: 109 all out in 33.5 overs Daniyal Siddhiqui 67*; Ronil Jhanjani 6/25) & 205 all out in 47 overs (Daniyal Siddhiqui 51), Vinayak Chaurasiya 49; Nitish Nishad 4/54, Wali Sayyed 3/14) lost to Al Barkaat MMI English School: 260/9d in 54 overs (Deven Yadav 98, Varad Magar 61; Vinayak Chaurasiya 3/62, Neeraj Giri 3/66) & 56/2 in 10.2 overs ) by 8 wkts.

Man of the Match: Ronil Jhanjhani

Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English CSMT: 218 all out in 80.5 overs (Hamza Khan, 31, Abdhurrahman Khan 31, Arhaan Patel 36, Krish Upadhyay 31, Yuvan Sharma 30, Zaid Khan; 6/67) & 142/5 in 39 overs Abdurrahman Khan 56; Zaid Khan 3/41) beat Dnyandeep Seva Mandal : 154 all out in 56.2 overs Shreyas Phopale 42, Lavish Singh 42; Yuvaan Sharma 4/44, Abdurrahman Khan 4/51) by virtue of first innings lead. Man of the Match: Zaid Khan

Parag English School Bhandup vs Matunga Premier Matunga at National CC

Matunga Premier School Matunga : 101 all out in in 28.1 overs (Shaurya Gaikwad 44; Neeraj Dhumal 4/22) & 222/8 in 68 overs (Kushal Patil 57, Yuv Shah 51) lost to Parag English School : 295/6d in 61 overs (Smriddh Bhat 86, Shrihaan Haridaass 61, Ayush Mohanty 50, Vansh Chumble 37) on first innings lead. Man of the Match Neeraj Dhumal