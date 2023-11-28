 Harris Shield: Shubham Palai, Devan Rai Star For Springfield High School
Palai, the right arm medium pacer scalped three wickets and off spinner Rai took two wickets and helped restrict General Education Academy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Shubham Palai's three-wicket haul and Devan Rai's two wickets helped Springfield High School bowl out General Education Academy to 174 on day one of the Harris Shield semifinal at Bombay Gymkhana.

Aayush Shinde's 47 helped General Education Academy reach 174.

In other match played at MIG, both bowlers Aditya Songhare (RAM) and left arm spinner Arnav Lad scalped three wickets respectively and helped beat IES New English School Bandra. Dhaviet Prakash (37 not out) and Lakshya Jhawar (30) and Yash Rawat (30) batted steadily and could score 176 runs in 75 overs.

The final will be played at Cricket Club of India from December 11-13.

Stumps at Day 1

Results: General Education Academy, Chembur vs Springfield High School at Bombay Gymkhana, Mumbai.

General Education Academy: 174 in 73 overs (Aayush Shinde 47, 85 balls, 95 mins, 6x4s, Shardul Fagare 28, 172 mins, 115 balls, 3x4s, Krish Upadhyay 26, 41 mins, 31 balls, 3x4s, Shubham Palai (RAM) 3/26, Devansh Rai (OB) 2/74) vs Springfield High School : 19/1 in 7 overs.

2. IES New English School Bandra vs Swami Vivekanand International School Borivali at MIG Cricket Club, Bandra, Toss : Swami Vivekanand & elected to field.

IES New English School, Bandra : 176 in 74.5 overs Dhaviet Prakash 37*, 132 balls, 5x4s, Lakshya Jhawar 30, 30 balls, 4x4s, Yash Rawat 30, 86 balls, 6x4s, Aditya Songhare (RAM) 3/44, Arnav Lad (SLA) 3/47) vs Swami Vivekanand Intl. School Borivali : 23/0 in 7 overs.

