Harris Shield: Aditya Songhare Stars In Swami Vivekanand Win

A five wicket haul by Aditya Songhare (RAMF) helped Swami Vivekanand School, Borivali beat Swami Vivekanand International, Kandivali on first innings lead as they reached the Harris Shield U-16 semifinals.

Swami Vivekanand, Kandivali were bowled out for 135 runs in the third round match.

Arnav Lad was the other contributor with three wicket at Bombay Gymkhana on the second day.

At Parsee Gymkhana the batsmen of IES New English Bandra (Gandharva Kuvlekar 46, Atharva Dhone 45, and Indrajit Shinde 42) bravely fought back with their solid performance against the attack of Al Barkaat MMI.

Al Barkaat MMI declared its innings to 326/6 on previous days scores.

Springfield’s left arm medium pacer Subhan Shaikh’s three wickets and off spinner Dev Damania’s three wickets equally helped beat VK Krishna Menon School on first innings lead.

General Education Academy Chembur defeated IES VN Sule Guruji on first innings as duo Anuj Kori (SLA) and Rohan Patil (OB) claimed four wickets respectively, VN Sule Guruji were restricted to 157 in 60.4 overs at PJ Hindu Gymkhana.

Brief Scores - End of 2nd day’s play

1. Al Barkaat MMI English School : 362/6d in 73 overs Tanveer Chauhan 98, 104 balls, 13x4s, 1x6s, Agney Aadi 80, 79 balls, 5x4s, 4x6s) drew with IES New English School Bandra: 201/7 in 92 overs Gandharva Kuvlekar 46, Atharva Dhond 45, Indrajit Shinde 42, Yuvraj Patil 3/31)

2. Springfield High School Khar : 403/4d in 70.2 overs Shubham Palai 205*, 169 balls, 21x4s, 8x6s, Devansh Rai 107 in 116 balls, 12x4s, 1x6s & 196/5d in 57.5 overs Elton Soares 106, 188 balls, 8x4s, Meet Patel 51) beat VK Krishna Menon School : 103 in 42.0 overs. Subhan Shaikh(LAMF) 3/21, Dev Damania (OB) 3/29) on first innings lead.

3. Swami Vivekanand Intl School Borivali : 184 in 68 overs Yash Jambhulkar 49, Yug Asopa 35, Ayush Makwana (Off Break) 4/48, Yatharth Yadav 3/34) & 202/3d Arjun Lotlikar 79,

Advait Kandalkar 61*, Yash Jambbulkar 54) beat Swami Vivekanand Intl School Kandivali : 135 in 54.3 overs Yatharth Yadav 48, Aditya Songhare (RAM) 5/57, Arnav Lad (SLA) 3/30) on first innings lead.

4. General Education Academy : 350/3d in 84 overs Ayush Shinde 120*, 170 balls, 160 mins, 12x4s, Atharva Shelke 78, Hrugved More 48, Yuvraj Bhingare 47*) beat IES VN Sule Guruji Eng. Med School : 157 in 60.4 overs Aryan Lone 47, Shreyansh Rai 38, Anuj Kori SLA 4/69, Rohan Patil (OB) 4/45) on first innings lead.