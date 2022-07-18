GST impact: Your kitchen budget just went for a toss | File

Mumbai: From Monday, the common man will have to pay extra to buy day-to-day items, thereby enhancing his kitchen budget. This is because 5 per cent GST will be charged on prepacked, labelled food items, including meat (except frozen), fish, curd, paneer, milk, honey, dried leguminous vegetables, dried makhana, wheat and other cereals, jaggery, puffed rice (muri), organic manure and coir pith compost.

According to an ‘ET Now’ report, 12% GST will also be charged on all forms of mango, including mango pulp (other than mangoes sliced, and dried). Raw or fresh mangoes continue to be exempt.

This will increase the financial burden on the common man, who is already reeling under inflationary pressures, with retail inflation marginally over 7 per cent in June — much above the RBI’s threshold of 6 per cent.

In these times of Covid and Omicron, hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000 will invite GST at the rate of 5%. In addition, hotel rooms with tariffs of up to Rs 1,000 a day. Maps and charts, including atlases, will attract a 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax, while 18 per cent GST will be levied on tetra packs and fees charged by banks for the issue of cheques (loose or in book form).

Last month, the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had pruned the exemption list and imposed tax on a host of goods and services. The council, based on an interim report of the Group of Ministers on rate rationalisation, had also removed duty inversion for goods where the taxes on inputs were higher than those on the output.

Tax rates on products such as printing, writing or drawing ink; knives with cutting blades, paper knives and pencil sharpeners; LED lamps; drawing and marking out instruments will be hiked to 18 per cent, from 12 per cent, to correct the inverted duty anomaly. Also, the solar water heaters will attract 12 per cent GST, as against 5 per cent earlier. Some services such as work contracts for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plants and crematoriums too will see tax going up to 18 per cent from 12 per cent. Besides, taxes will be cut on transport of goods and passengers by ropeways to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

Renting of truck, goods carriage, where the cost of fuel is included, will now attract a lower 12 per cent rate, as against 18 per cent. Services rendered by regulators such as RBI, IRDA and SEBI will be taxed at 18 per cent and so will renting of a residential dwelling to business entities. Bio-medical waste treatment facilities shall attract 12 per cent GST, while non-ICU hospital rooms exceeding Rs 5,000/day will be levied 5 per cent GST, without input tax credit, to the extent of the amount charged for the room.

Besides, individuals will only be able to claim GST exemption for training or coaching in recreational activities relating to arts or culture or sports. Also, electric vehicles, whether or not fitted with a battery pack, would be eligible for the concessional GST rate of 5 per cent from July 18. Reacting to the changes, the Congress party said that these rate revisions are unwelcome at a time when inflation is putting pressure on the pockets of the common person.

5% GST ON PRE-PACKED LABELLED FOOD FROM TODAY