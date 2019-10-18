Government lacks vision to revive economy Congress leader Anand Sharma

Mumbai: Speaking to the media on Friday, former union minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma stated that the present government lacks vision to revive the economy.

“The government is not trying to understand the ongoing economic crisis. They are busy dividing the people instead of tackling the situation,” stated Sharma.

He also blamed chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the mess, calling him an escapist.

Sharma said instead of solving the real problems, Fadnavis is busy blaming the opposition trying to distract the people from real issues.

“The BJP government has been in power for six years now, but all the leaders are doing is blaming the Opposition so that they can shrug off the responsibility,” he added.

Sharma further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has created an environment of discrimination and oppression in the country, calling all those who oppose them as anti-national.

He pointed out that in the Congress regime India won three wars against Pakistan, but they never politicised the Indian Army’s victory and used it to garner votes.

“India’s victory in 1971 was biggest ever. Even Indira Gandhi never politicised it to garner votes,” the Congress leader said.

He underlined the fact that during the Congress regime, both Indira and Rajiv Gandhi were martyred and it’s high time BJP stopped asking Congress for proof of its patriotism.

Speaking on the government’s decision to confer Veer Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna, Sharma said, “We cannot change whatever is written in our history. Savarkar was acquitted by the court for Gandhi’s assassination, but was indicted by the Justice Kapoor commission. Conferring him with such an honour is disrespectful to Mahatma Gandhi.”