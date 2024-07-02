GMAAA Annual Open Senior And Lower Age Group Meet: Kiaan Kaple And Pahel Shah Outclass Seniors To Create New Records

A total of 11 new Individual records were established as various age group boys and girls outshone their seniors on the concluding day of the in the GMAAA Annual Open senior and lower age group meet held at Goregaon’s Ozone swimming pool yesterday.

Topping the record-breakers were Otter Club’s Kiaan Kaple (4 new records), CSMSS’ Pahel Shah (3), Wadala’s Anashi Jain (2) and home favourite Daksh Shah (2).

However, seniors from Khar Gymkhana like national age-group swimmer Avantika Chavan and Nimesh Muley emerged best in their respective women’s and men’s sections.

Avantka, making her debut in the senior women’s section pipped CCI’s Alefiya Dhansura in the 50m free style event, but Alefiya redeemed herself by winning gold in the 200m free style, outclassing another Khar Gymkhana’s Zara Bakshi.

Avantika bagged golds in the 100m free style, 50m back stroke and 50m butterfly events. Her teammate Zara Bakshi ended with brace of golds (100m butterfly and 200m individual medley) and sharing day’s highlights with Avantika and Zara in the women’s section was Siya Devrukhkar (CSMSS) who triumphed in 400m and later showed in ample measure her penchant for long distance events by capturing the 1500m free style gold.

Nimesh alongwith his Khar Gymkhana club-mate Laksh Puri cornered the senior events. Nimesh, who made clean sweep of all the six golds in the men’s section in a n earlier meet, took gold in the 50m free style at the expense of Om Satam.

Otter Club’s Kiaan Kaple was in stupendous form as he shattered four meet records. Kiaan triumphed in the 50m Free Style, 50m Back stroke, 50m Breast stroke and 50m Butterfly events in the Group V (Age 7-9 years). In the three of the four records, he bettered favourite’s Ozone’s Daksh Shah’s last year’s timings.

While Pahel Shah (CSMSS) who set new marks in the 50m back stroke, 50 Breast stroke and 50m frees style events with new timings, also equalled two meet records as well.

The record-breakers were : MEN: 100m Back Stroke: Moiz Chawdhary (YMCA)- 01:02.65 secs. (Old record- 01:02.76). 200m Breast Stroke: Khiraz Gheewala (Somaiya)- 02:32.45 (OR- 02:36.21).

BOYS Group IV: 50m Back Stroke: Daksh Shah (Ozone)- 00:43.21 (OR- 00:43.89). 50m Breast Stroke: Daksh Shah (Ozone)- 00:47.20 (OR- 00:50.18). 50m Free Style: Tanish Redekar (PSP) )- 00:47.20 (OR- 00:50.18).

GIRLS Group IV: 50m Back Stroke: Anaahi Jain (Wadala SP)-00:46.29 (OR- 00:47.37). 50m Free Style: Anaahi Jain (Wadala SP)-00:36.94 (OR- 00:38.25).

BOYS Group V: 50m Back Stroke: Kiaan Kaple (Otters) - 00:50.60 (OR- 01:06.60). 50m Breast Stroke: Kiaan Kaple (Otters) - 00:56.12 (OR- 00:58.96).50m Butterfly Stroke: Kiaan Kaple (Otters) - 00:48.11 (OR- 01:02.34). 50m Free Style: Kiaan Kaple (Otters) - 00:40.50 (OR- 00:46.33).

GIRLS Group V: 50m Back Stroke: Pahel Shah (CSMSS) – 00:54.25 (OR- 01:03.07). 50m Breast Stroke: Pahel Shah (CSMSS) – 00:59.55 (OR- 01:03.07).50m Free Style: Pahel Shah (CSMSS) – 00:49.65 (OR- 00:49.50).