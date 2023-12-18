Giles Shield: Deev Jain Anchors JBCN International, Parel To Victory

Left-handed batsman Deev Jain of JBCN International Parel showcased his prowess with an outstanding 130 runs off 117 balls, including 17 fours, leading his team to a victory over Sharda Mandir Grant Road by 56 runs in the Giles Shield match held at Sydenham, Oval Maidan on Monday.

In a separate match, Anjuman-I-Islam Allana CSMT's medium pacer, Adarsh Rajbhar, made a remarkable impact by claiming an impressive 8-wicket haul, restricting the opposition to just 93 runs at Sunder CC Cross Maidan. This stellar performance led to a convincing 9-wicket victory for Anjuman-I-Islam Allana CSMT.

Brief scores

JBCN Intl Parel: 255 (Deev Jain 130*, Palaash Dharia 36) bt Sharda Mandir Grant Road: 199 (Vihaan Desai 61; Pratham Nagotiya 4-24, Stavya Goswami 3-63) by 56 runs; St. Francis D’Assisi High School: 93 (Adarsh Rajbhar 8-51) lost to Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School: 95/1 (Laxman Prasad 51*, Anuj Choudhary 31) by 9 wkts.; St. Mary’s (ICSE), Mazgaon: 61 (Yug Shikhare 5-25, Laksha Moothra 4-20 lost to New English School Ulhasnagar: 63-2 by 8 wkts; Lakshdham Goregaon: 150 (Shreyas Bendre 65; Khushal Ramchandani 5-48 lost to Swami Vivekanand Chembur: 151-5 (Arya Kokam 43; Eshan Moge 3-41) by 5 wkts; Swami Vivekanand Intl School Borivali: 224-8 (Dev Pawar 69, Aryan Yadav 63; Abhinav Thakkur 3-84) bt Tarapur Vidyamandir Boisar: 90 (Neel Bhalekar 5-49) by 134 runs; Chatrabhuj Narsee School Kandivali: 158 (Aarav Bhatia 33) lost to MKVVIV, Borivali :162-7 (Tanush Tiwari 82*; Rajeev Dubey 3-17) by 3 wkts;