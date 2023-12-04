Giles Shield: Arnav Thakkar Powers Bombay Scottish To Victory

In a dazzling display of cricket prowess, Arnav Thakkar's spectacular century led Bombay Scottish, Mahim, to a commanding victory on the inaugural day of the Inter-School Giles Shield cricket tournament. Thakkar's formidable knock of 163, supported by an exceptional team effort, propelled them to a thumping 202-run win over St. Arnold High School, Andheri, setting an electrifying tone for the tournament at Matunga Gymkhana.

Mounted on the thrilling century by Arnav Thakkar, Bombay Scottish, Mahim asserted their dominance by posting a formidable 283 on the inaugural day of the Inter-School Giles Shield cricket tournament at Matunga Gymkhana this Monday.

Choosing to take the offensive, the Mahim squad justified their decision under the leadership of Thakkar, who hammered an impressive 163 off 138 balls, featuring 23 boundaries. Subsequently, the bowlers, spearheaded by Athamg Prabhukhanolkar, dismantled their opponents, St. Arnold High School, Andheri, restricting them to a mere 81 runs and securing a resounding 202-run victory in the opening round.

In another clash, Vedant Gore's all-around performance for Anjuman Islam Allana's propelled them to a six-wicket triumph over St. Rocks High School.

Briefscores

Bombay Scotish School Mahim: 283 (A Thakker 163, A Prabhukhanolkar 41; N Bavkar 3-90, R Singh 3-16) bt St. Arnold High School: 81 (A Prabhukhanolkar 4-16 ) by 202 runs; Sharda Mandir High School : 299 -7 (B Shah 112, C Jadhav 52, L Chaudhary 35) bt St. Xaviers High School, Fort: 75 (A Sangle 3-6, Y Gala 3-21) by 224 runs; St. Rocks High School: 109 (T Sharma 34; V Gore 5-42) lost to Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English High School: 110-4 (V Gore 30*, M R Farooqui 30) by six wickets; Lakshdham High School: 356-7 (H Mochemadkar 114, A Sharma 82, V Tambde 34; S Parab 3-69) bt Ryan International (CBSE), Malad: 105 (S Dev 32; V Tambde 3-16, P Somani 3-37) by 251 runs ; Blossom High School: 83 (D Vyas 4-18) lost to Holy Cross Convent School: 84-1; By nine wickets; BMS English High School: 49 (C Pardeshi 6-21) lost to Our Lady of Good Health High School: 50-1 ) by nine wickets; St. Xavier’s High School, Airoli: 123 (D Mishra 36; Y Salunkhe 5-33, V Tripathi 3-22) bt Arya Vidya Mandir Bandra: 72) by 51 runs; Podar International (ICSE), Nerul: 42 (A Kadam 7-05, S Govekar 3-24) lost to Sane Guruji English Medium School: 44-2) by eight wickets; CNM School: 193 (T Seksaria 71; T More 4-34, U Singh 3-33) bt Ryan International, Chembur: 74 (K Desai 3-19, A Kothari 3-13) by 119 runs; EURO School, Airoli 163 (J Ruparel 56, A Coutinho 47; D Jadhav 6-29, S Dhone 3-54) lost to Balmohan Vidya Mandir Marathi: 164-6 (Sparsh Dhone 37*) by four wickets; BKM High School: 45 (R Mehta 4-16) lost to Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivali: 48-3 (Kunal Sohani 3-12) by seven wickets; Tarapur Vidyamandir: 219 (V Akre 58, A Tamore 57) bt Chandresh Lodha Memorial School: 97) by 122 runs.