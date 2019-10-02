Gandhi Jayanti LIVE Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administer cleanliness oath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administer cleanliness oath
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered a cleanliness oath to people at an event organised in Delhi Cantonment on Gandhi Jayanti, today.
'Swacchhata Abhiyaan' conducted at Ramghat in Wazirabad under the 'Namami Gange Project'
Delhi: 'Swacchhata Abhiyaan (cleanliness drive),' was conducted at Ramghat in Wazirabad under the 'Namami Gange Project,' today.
Kiren Rijiju flags off 'Fit India Plog run'
Delhi: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flags off 'Fit India Plog run,'- a trash collecting activity while jogging, at Indira Gandhi stadium. Wrestler Bajrang Punia also present.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pay tribute to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.
Nitin Gadkari launches special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission
Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched a special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission & launched cow dung soaps and bamboo bottles yesterday, on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.
Former cricketers Roger Binny, Javagal Srinath, Syed Kirmani participate in "Wild Life Week"
Karnataka: Former cricketers Roger Binny, Javagal Srinath and Syed Kirmani participated in "Wild Life Week," - a wild life awareness program organised by Forest Department at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru.
PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Sashtri
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Sashtri at Vijay Ghat.
Congress tweets about what India would be like if Mahatma Gandhi was still alive
The Congress put out a tweet imagining what India would be like if Mahatma Gandhi was still alive. The party invited people's thoughts on this idea.
Sonia Gandhi Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Lal Bahadur
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat.
Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
Lal Bahadur Shastri's son Anil Shastri pays tribute
Lal Bahadur Shastri's son Anil Shastri pays tribute to his father at Vijay Ghat.
Prime Minister Modi remembers 'Father of the Nation' on his 150th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Modi remembered the 'Father of the Nation' on his 150th birth anniversary in this twitter post.
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and BJP Working President JP Nadda pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat
