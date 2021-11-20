From statutory MSP guarantee to quashing FIRs against farmers - Here's what Varun Gandhi wrote to PM Modi in his recent letter

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi "demanding a law on MSP'.

Welcoming the decision, the Pilibheet MP urged Modi that "other issues must also be decided upon immediately, so our farmers can return home after ending their agitation."

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared the letter addressed to PM Modi and wrote: "I welcome the announcement of the withdrawal of the 3 #FarmLaws. It is my humble request that the demand for a law on MSP & other issues must also be decided upon immediately, so our farmers can return home after ending their agitation."

Saying that the lives of more than 700 farmers who martyred during the protest could have been saved had the decision was taken earlier, Gandhi requested Modi to announce 1 crore compensation for the bereaved families of these farmers.

In his letter, Gandhi also underscored the need to accept the farmers' demand on minimum support prices (MSP)."This movement will not end without the resolution of this demand and there will be widespread anger amongst them, which will continue to emerge in one form or the other. Therefore, it is very important for the farmers to get the statutory guarantee of MSP for their crops," he wrote.

He said the legal binding on MSP will give sizeable economic security cover to farmers."My humble request to you is that the government must immediately accept this demand in the interests of our nation." Gandhi described the Lakhimpur incidence in which several farmers were killed as heartbreaking and a "blemish on our democracy"."... It is my request to you that appropriately strict action is taken against the Union Minister who has been connected to this incident, so that there is a fair enquiry,"

Gandhi said, referring to 'Teni' without taking his name. He also demanded that Rs 1 crore compensation be given to farmers martyred in this movement and that all "politically motivated false" FIRs against the protesting farmers be quashed.

He then urged that the Government must accept farmers' demand of statutory guarantee of MSP in interest of nation. "There are more than 85 per cent small and marginal farmers in our country. For the empowerment of these farmers, we have to ensure that they get remunerative prices for their crops.

With PTI inputs

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:41 PM IST