Former Delhi edu minister Sisodia pens letters from Tihar

In a letter from jail, Sisodia asserted that an educated society, built on knowledge and wisdom, is the key to combating divisive ideologies.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Representative Image | (Image Source: Social Media / Twitter)

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, in a letter from Tihar Jail, has emphasised the transformative power of education and the need to uplift the underprivileged sections of society. The letter was shared on Twitter by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In his letter, Sisodia highlighted the urgent necessity to provide equal opportunities and access to education for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background. The former Delhi education minister has also urged society to reflect on the consequences of neglecting the education of the less fortunate.

He emphasised that denying education to the impoverished not only perpetuates inequality but also the cycle of hatred and violence. "If every poor person gets a book, then who will spread hatred? If everyone has work in their hands, then who will wield swords on the streets?" he said in the letter written in Hindi.

Sisodia asserted that providing education to every child, especially the underprivileged, will shake the very foundations of inequality and injustice. "Whether you send us to jail or hang us, this journey will not stop. If every poor child becomes educated, your palace will be left hollow," he added.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. He is currently in judicial custody.

