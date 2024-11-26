 FMSCI 4-Stroke National Karting: Young Sensation Aarav Sureka Wins Round 2
FMSCI 4-Stroke National Karting: Young Sensation Aarav Sureka Wins Round 2

The young sensation and inches closer to securing the IndiKarting Championship for 2024 - 25

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Rayo Racing driver Aarav Sureka of Mumbai |

In a thrilling display of speed and skill, Aarav Sureka, a talented young karting driver from Mumbai with Rayo Racing, has emerged victorious in the FMSCI 4-Stroke National Karting Round 2 held at IndiKarting, Ajmera track in Mumbai.

At just 8 years old, Aarav has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of karting. This impressive win marks his way up the ladder with the ultimate goal of winning the Championship, and his win over the weekend has done just that.

"I'm over the moon with this win!" exclaimed Aarav. "I'd like to thank my family, my team Rayo Racing, and school Jamnabai Narsee School for their unwavering support. This win has made me believe stronger in what I'm doing, and I'm eager to continue pushing myself to new heights."

Aarav is coached and mentored by 8 time Formula Car & Karting Champion - Rayomand Banajee, who very encouragingly added, “Aarav has been karting since 5.5 years of age and has rapidly risen through the ranks, impressing fans and pundits alike with his maturity and skill behind the wheel”.

This win is a testament to Aarav's dedication, perseverance, and natural talent. As he continues to make waves in the karting world, we can expect to see much more of this young sensation in the years to come.

