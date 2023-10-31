Five-A-Side-Rink Football Tournament: St Blaise Clinch WCG Football Title

St. Blaise ‘A’ (Amboli) emerged champions defeating strong challengers St. Paul’s ‘A’ (Dadar) by a fighting 3-2 margin in an engrossing and thrilling Men’s Open finals of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organized 5-a-side Rink football tournament, played under floodlights at the gymkhana’s tennis courts.

In a lively and entertaining encounter, both teams played an open attacking game from the outset and there was plenty of spills and thrills at both ends.

The St. Blaise outfit which was well-served by their nippy and industrious striker Dustin D’Costa who showed excellent finishing by scoring two goals which titled the match in their favour. D’Costa’s teammate Jayesh Sutaria added one goal to secure the win and ensure St. Blaise clinch the top honours.

St. Paul’s who put up a commendable fight managed to score both their goals through their hard-working forward and consistent goal-scorer Mervin Stephen.

Earlier, in the Third Place match, St. Joseph’s ‘B’ (Juhu) got the better of Mount Carmel (Bandra) by a narrow 3-2 margin. Strikers Nickel D’Souza, Aaron Valladares and Joywin Vasaikar scored one goal apiece to seal St. Joseph’s victory, while Sayed Amir struck both the goals for the Bandra team.

Earlier, in the Boys’ Under-12 final, St. Staisluas HS (Bandra) had things their own way and charged to fluent 2-0 win against Total Football Academy. The hero of St. Stanislus success was striker Shrav Kamtekar who struck both the goals.

Results – Men’s Open (Final): St. Blaise ‘A’ (Amboli) 3 (Dustin D’Costa 2, Jayesh Sutaria) beat St. Paul’s ‘A’ (Dadar) 2 (Mervin Stephen 2).

Third Place: St. Joseph’s ‘B’ (Juhu) 3 (Nickel D’Souza, Aaron Valladares, Joywin Vasaikar) beat Mount Carmel (Bandra) 2 (Sayed Amir 2).

Boys’ U-12 (Final): St. Stanislaus HS (Bandra) 2 (Shrav Kamtekar 2) beat Total Football Academy 0.