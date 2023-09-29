FIDE Rating Chess: Top Billing For IM Vikramaditya

International Master and former National Challengers chess champion, Vikramaditya Kulkarni of Railways will spearhead the challenge in the 2nd edition of the Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rating Chess Tournament, which gets underway at Russian Centre for Science & Culture from Saturday.

He will face a stiff challenge from the reigning National amateur chess champion, Amardeep Bartakke, who has the 2nd seeding. The other notable players are Pratik Shenvi, Saurabh Lokhande and Yash Kapadia.

This 2.50 Lakhs prize money tournament has attracted 200 players, which includes 91 FIDE rated players and will be conducted as per FIDE Swiss-league for 7-rounds with a classical time-control of 90 minutes per player.

The tournament is being organised by Indian Chess School under the aegis of All India Chess Federation and Maharashtra Chess Association.