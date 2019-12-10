Extrajudicial killings are most chilling

I think to a sizeable extent, we have been able to translate the real meaning of human rights across the globe. However, enforcing those rights is still a huge challenge in certain parts of the world. Of course, no big or everlasting change can happen overnight. We have got this far thanks to a few brave and strong-minded citizens who stood by the right of people to live with dignity.

Speaking of freedom of expression, with every other national row, the scope and limitations of this right come to light. Bestowing that freedom upon citizens is the mark of good governance. Having said that, I think this freedom cannot be absolute. If it becomes absolute then making unceremonious remarks, passing rude comments and use of vile language would get legal sanction. Sometimes for the sake of greater peace, it is essential to curb the freedom a little bit.

I guess now that everything is under the social media scrutiny, people are careful when they are expressing their views. Some people strangely get very brave behind the keyboard. It's best to ignore them.

Closer to home, there have been a few shocking human rights violations. I find extrajudicial killings the most chilling. That’s the sign that some elements of society want to bury freedom of expression for good. Women, children and senior citizens are vulnerable sections of society.

Most of the time, violence against these three sections goes unreported. I think the detailing of the rights of the LGBTQ community deserves immediate attention.

Raveena Tandon is an actress, producer and social activist

(Co-ordinated by Nichola Pais)