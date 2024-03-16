Exclusive: Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Actress Geetika Vidya Says THIS About Randeep Hooda

Geetika |

Geetika, who is currently seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda as a Haryanvi cop, feels that OTT has opened up several doors. “It feels surreal at present. Audience is ready to accept everything and everyone at the moment on OTT which they might haven’t had on a big screen. Cine goers don’t understand trade that much and even COP of films. Today, producers and directors are ready to take risks today. Acceptance will automatically follow. I feel elated to see my film to have a theatrical release.”

Sharing further she tells, “However, after Thappad, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is my second outing on a big screen, but Soni was the film that was as good as theatrical. It was magical to see. It has been a taxing process. I also went to see Dilli Dark to the theatres while it did well.”

Geetika and Randeep Hooda |

Shedding light on her camaraderie with Randeep Hooda, she adds, “He spoke and instructed me in Haryanvi language while shooting a scene for the film. He has been very receptive.”

“Audience right now are in high regards of good content. OTT gave a voice to people like me to get noticed in the eyes of the makers. I also would like to give credit to the writers that they have dealt with the subject in such a manner that is palatable to people. Progressive cinema needs to be artsy enough ,” she avers.

On a concluding note, Geetika believes that most of the work is done on the paper itself. “If a certain script is written well, half of the job for actors are done. I have been labeled as a boring intellectual but when this comedy role was offered to me, I was wondering have they called the right person,” she signs off.