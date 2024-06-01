EXCLUSIVE: Savi Wasn’t The Original Title, Divya Khossla Reveals The First Title Tum Hi Ho, Abhinay Deo Wasn’t I Favour

Divya khossla |

Divya Khossla plays a housewife, who rescues her husband from the jail in her latest theatrical Savi. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane in key roles. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, she opens up about her experience of shooting the film in Liverpool, her hunger to do challenging roles and more. Excerpts:

How it feels to be at a stage in your career where you are headlining the film?

I am a very secure actor. I see the film in totality. Even in Yaariyan 2, there were so many actors sharing screen space together. I never thought that I have to do or play lead roles in strictly. I am a sucker of good plots. In fact, Abhinay Deo kept the title Savi but I wasn’t in favour of it.

Go on…

I suggested a romantic title Tum Hi Ho, but Abhinay and Mukesh (Bhatt) ji didn’t agree at all. I thought who will come and watch the film if the title is Savi. Of course, I will always do and pick up lead roles only but other actors are also important to me in the narrative.

Now since you have a film on your character’s name, does it bother or pressurise you in anyway?

I don’t think so, I have a creative hunger in me. There is a lot of satisfaction within me so I want to do more and more. I am a very self motivated person. I seek challenging roles. I am a risk taker.

Savi is based on the concept of Indian mythology character Sati Savitri. How did you go about your role?

I am aware how Savitri fights with the god of death and gets her dead husband back to life. I did some action, drove in the lanes of Liverpool. I feel, women drivers are looked down upon. Even my director complimented me and told me that he has never seen any of his female actors drive so well (laughs). I play a housewife so didn’t have to learn gun firing. I had to look immature while firing.

You shared screen space with the 90s pop culture sensation Raageshwari in the film. How was it?

The experience was nice. She is a spiritual person and so I am. She even read my mind what I was thinking that time personally so I kind of bonded with her.