Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test | Watch Video: Tempers flare as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami frustrate England bowlers

After heated exchanges between Virat Kohli and James Anderson on Sunday (Day 4), the final day of the second Test between India and England witnessed Jasprit Bumrah and Jos Buttler getting engaged in a verbal duel. The incident took place after the end of the 92nd over. Bumrah was seen complaining to umpire Richard Illingworth, who was trying to calm the India pacer down.

However, the verbal altercation began when Mark Wood while bowling was seen saying something to Bumrah, who was at the non-striker’s end. After the end of the over, Bumrah asked Illingworth to intervene and pointed fingers at an Mark Wood.

As Illingworth tried to restore order, in walked Buttler and got into Bumrah's face. What followed was a small but animated discussion.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 05:39 PM IST