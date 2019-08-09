Ahead of Eid, Internet and phone services partially restored in Kashmir

As Eid is around the corner phone services and Internet were partially restored this morning. Movement restrictions were also eased for Friday prayers. The restrictions were relaxed slightly after five days of security lockdown when Governor Satyapal Malik reviewed the situation on Thursday.

Although the restriction is eased but people are not allowed to offer prayer in Jama Masjid in Srinagar as it will remain closed. However, prayers will be allowed in smaller mosques. The restrictions can be reduced further if the prayer takes place without trouble.

Deccan Chronicle reports that state police Chief Dilbag Singh told news agency AFP, “People are allowed to pray within their neighbourhood, there is no restriction on that. But they should not venture out of their local area.”

To avoid protests and rallies ahead of abolition of Article 370 around 100 political leaders, including former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, remain in custody. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation assured that people won’t face any difficulties during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations on Monday.