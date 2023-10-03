DSO Under-17 Boys And Girls Final: Double Delight For Stanislaus

Stanislaus and St Tresa, Santacruz emerged champions in the under-17 boys and girls DSO final, in the encounter held here recently.

The Bandra boys, Stanislaus added another crown when their under-14 outfit annexed the title beating Domnic Savio 5-0.

The senior boys defeated Don Bosco Borivali 5:0 while St Teresa got the better of Durelos 3-0 via shoot-out.

Gokuldham cornered the glory ain the gitls under-14 girls edging out the spirited challenge from Carmel of St Joseph Malad 1-0.

Results

Boys (u-17): Stanislaus bt Don Bosco Borivali 5-0; Under-14: Stanislaus bt Dominic Savio 5-0

Girls (u-17): St Teresa Santacruz bt durelos 3:0; Under-14: Gokuldham bt Carmel of St Joseph's Malad 1:0

