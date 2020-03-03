Divided by religion, united by stupidity: How religion is helping spread the coronavirus COVID-19

The fictional character Dr Gregory House once remarked: “If you could reason with religious people, there’d be no religious people.”

This has been amply demonstrated by individuals of a religious leaning who are tempted to paint the coronavirus as a second coming of the devil. And all of them – despite never being able to the existence of their magical sky people – have a cure for the disease.

In Iran – a country blighted by the virus – Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s advisor died after contracting the virus. One of the country’s top clerics Hadi Khosroshahi also died last Thursday. Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar and the Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi are also ill.

Despite the statistics, defiant Iranians are licking the doors and a burial mount of the Fatima Masumeh Shrine in Qom, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in that country.

Journalist Masih Alinejad shared a video which showed people licking the shrines and wrote: “While the city of Qom is the epicentre of #CoronaVirus in Iran, authorities refuse to close down religious shrines there. These pro-regime people are licking the shrines & encouraging people to visit them. Iran's authorities are endangering lives of Iranians & the world”