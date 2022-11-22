e-Paper Get App
Despite global drop in output, India produces more crude steel in October

Aiyub DawoodUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Image by sawaeng wonglakorn from Pixabay
While global crude steel output remained flat at 147.3 million tonne due to production being offset in China and other major countries, India manufactured 2.7% more crude steel at 10.5 million tonne in October, according to the World Steel Association.

During the first eight months of 2022, global crude steel output has actually gone down by 3.9% to 1.55 billion tonne, but India delivered a 6.1% surge to 103.8 million tonne.

In Japan and South Korea, the output of crude steel tumbled by 10.6% to and 12.1% respectively.

