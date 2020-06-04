Delhi woman whose father died of COVID-19 says her family members are not getting tested

After losing her father to the deadly coronavirus, the Delhi woman is now saying that the labs are not testing her family members.
Taking to Twitter, Amarpreet, the founder of HR Helpdesk, wrote: "I lost my father today morning to COVID we want other family family members to get tested today only. which labs are not doing they are in danger. We are trying since morning. My mother, brother, his wife and two kids. Pls help."
Amarpreet is the same woman who lashed out at the AAP earlier today, for failing to help her father who was a COVID-19 patient.
She complained that they were being refused entry into the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP)and that if her father did not receive immediate help, he would not survive.
"He is having corona, high fever and breathing problem. He won't survive without help. Pls help." she tweeted and tagged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Dilip K Pandey, who had helped her earlier and Manish Sisodia.
Soon after, she announced the death of her father saying, "He is no more. The govt failed us."
Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded more than 1,000 new cases every day in the past week. More than 23,000 cases have been reported in the national capital till date and nearly 9,500 patients have recovered from the disease. More than 600 patients have succumbed to the virus as of Tuesday in the city.
