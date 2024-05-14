Delhi Student Dies By Suicide After Failing In Two Subjects In CBSE Class 12 Exam | Representative Image

A 16-year-old boy from Delhi has allegedly died by suicide after failing in two subjects in the CBSE Class-12 exams in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area on Monday, police said.

As per PTI, the student's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in a paying-guest accommodation, where he was staying on rent, an officer said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

Police had to break open the door to the room, the officer added.

Hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Arjun Saxena had come to Delhi to prepare for the engineering entrance exam alongside the Class-12 exam.

He failed in two subjects in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class-12 exams, the results of which were announced on Monday, and was depressed, the officer said, citing the statements of others staying at the paying-guest accommodation.

Saxena’s family members have been informed about the incident and the body has been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem.

According to the police, a probe is on to ascertain the exact cause behind the extreme step.