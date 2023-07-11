 Delhi Rains: Road Caves In Near Sher Shah Road; Traffic Congestion Near India Gate; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsDelhi Rains: Road Caves In Near Sher Shah Road; Traffic Congestion Near India Gate; Visuals Surface

Delhi Rains: Road Caves In Near Sher Shah Road; Traffic Congestion Near India Gate; Visuals Surface

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the road cave in and advised them to plan their journey accordingly.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
The portion of road that caved-in near Sher Shah road on Tuesday morning. | Twitter

A portion of a road caved-in near Sher Shah road here on Tuesday morning, leading to traffic congestion at India Gate C-Hexagon, the traffic police said.

Delhi has been witnessing rainfall for the last three consecutive days causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts.

Delhi traffic police alerts commuters

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the road cave in and advised them to plan their journey accordingly.

"Traffic is affected on C-Hexagon India gate due to road cave-in near Shershah road cut. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police said in its tweet.

The affected portion of the road has been barricaded to prevent any mishap, police said.

Read Also
Delhi Rains: Road Caves In At Rohini, Waterlogging At PWD Minister Atishi's House (WATCH)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Nepal: 6 Killed In Tragic Chopper Crash Near Solukhumvu; Visuals Of Wreckage Surface

Nepal: 6 Killed In Tragic Chopper Crash Near Solukhumvu; Visuals Of Wreckage Surface

Himachal Floods Videos & Pictures: Bridge Connecting Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib & Shiv Mandir Damaged...

Himachal Floods Videos & Pictures: Bridge Connecting Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib & Shiv Mandir Damaged...

West Bengal Panchayat Polls Result Live Updates: 'Killing Of 45 People Despite Central Forces Shows...

West Bengal Panchayat Polls Result Live Updates: 'Killing Of 45 People Despite Central Forces Shows...

Supreme Court To Hear Pleas From J&K Challenging Abrogation Of Article 370 From August 2

Supreme Court To Hear Pleas From J&K Challenging Abrogation Of Article 370 From August 2

OMG 2 Teaser Reaction: Netizens Laud Akshay Kumar's Portrayal Of Lord Shiva, Say 'Pure Goosebumps'

OMG 2 Teaser Reaction: Netizens Laud Akshay Kumar's Portrayal Of Lord Shiva, Say 'Pure Goosebumps'