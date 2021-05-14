Delhi Police questions IYC's Srinivas BV, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, others for hoarding Covid-supplies - Here's what we know so far

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV on Friday said the Delhi Police's Crime Branch questioned him about the assistance being provided by him to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Police called me this morning and came to my office around 11.45 am. They questioned that how you are doing it," he said.
However, the Delhi Police said the questioning has been done following a Delhi High Court order.
The high court has directed the city police to conduct an inquiry into politicians involved in the distribution of COVID-19 medicines and other items, and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence, a senior police officer said.
In compliance with the directions of the high court, inquiry is being conducted into several people, the officer said.
On May 4, the Delhi High Court had asked the police to examine the instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of an offence.
The news has evoked a storm on Twitter. Many people are condemning Delhi Police for questioning the IYC president when his intention is to help people.
Putting an indirect tweet supporting IYC, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The rescuer is always greater than the one who kills. #IStandWithIYC. "
Putting out a video of Indian National Congress' statement, General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote on Twitter, "Sending Delhi Police to Colleagues and friends helping @IYC and Youth Congress President @srinivasiyc to stop them from helping #COVID19India patients is the dreadful face of the Modi government. We will not be afraid, nor will our spirit be broken by such a disgusting investigation. The determination to serve will only increase."
However, a few BJP members have alleged that they have been questioned by Delhi Police for the same matter.
BJP's Spokesperson in Delhi Harish Khurana wrote on Twitter, "I was also questioned by crime branch today for helping people . I gave statement in the afternoon."
Khurana further informed that someone has filed a petition against various political leaders for hoarding Covid-supplies.
He wrote, "Court order. Someone filed a petition that Dilip , Harish khurana , Mukesh Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and other 10 more people are hoarding things for Covid to help people."
With inputs from PTI.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)