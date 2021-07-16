Danish Siddiqui, Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photojournalist, killed while covering Afghan-Taliban clashes

Kabul: Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner Indian photojournalist, has been killed in Afghanistan while covering fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban.

Siddiqui, in his early 40s, was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Tolo News quoted sources as saying.

"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night (Thursday). The Indian Journalist and winner of the Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces," Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay tweeted on Friday.

"I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters," Mamundzay said.