COVID-19: India reports 7,992 new cases, 9,265 recoveries in last 24 hour

India reported 7,992 new COVID-19 cases and 9,265 recoveries in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

More to follow.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:48 AM IST