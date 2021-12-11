COVID-19: India reports 7,992 new cases, 9,265 recoveries in last 24 hour

India reported 7,992 new COVID-19 cases and 9,265 recoveries in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.
#Unite2FightCorona#LargestVaccineDrive#OmicronVariant— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) December 11, 2021
𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗 𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛https://t.co/fKYq53UxYs pic.twitter.com/FOVNL8YYjn
More to follow.
Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:48 AM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)