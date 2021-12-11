e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:48 AM IST

COVID-19: India reports 7,992 new cases, 9,265 recoveries in last 24 hour

FPJ Web Desk
Photo Credit: AFP

India reported 7,992 new COVID-19 cases and 9,265 recoveries in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

More to follow.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:48 AM IST
