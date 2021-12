India reported 6,531 new COVID-19 cases and 7,141 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 75,841. Recovery Rate currently at 98.40% .

Omicron case tally stands to 578.

More to Follow.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:35 AM IST