Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024-25: Aniket Nalavade's Unbeaten 265 Puts Maharashtra On Brink Of Innings Win

Maharashtra skipper Aniket Nalavade struck 265* against Kerala in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024-25 to power his team to massive 608/6 declared in 126 overs at Golf Club Ground in Nashik on Sunday. The hosts took 403 first innings lead and are on the brink of the innings win after reducing Kerala to 209/9 in their second innings. Vicky Ostwal took 7/81 in the second innings to derail Kerala innings who still trail by 149 runs. Kerala were bowled out for 205 in their first innings.

Overnight unbeaten on 201, Nalavade inflicted more misery on the Kerala bowlers in company of Ajay Borude who struck an unbeaten 114 in 109 balls. Borude had also taken three wickets in the first innings and complemented Shubham Maid well who took four wickets. Nalavade's 341-ball knock included 30 boundaries and two sixes. Arshin Kulkarni had made 93 on the second day.