Chandrayaan-2: Proud Indians await historic landing

New Delhi: While taking immense pride over India's Chandrayaan-2 mission, citizens across the nation are eagerly waiting for its historic landing on the surface of the moon.

While talking to ANI, a lot of people expressed their delight and wished a safe landing as India's ambitious lunar mission begins its descent on the moon.

"For us Indians, this is a historic achievement, and I am proud of it, we congratulate ISRO on its achievement, and we wish a happy and safe landing for Chandrayaan-2," said a student.

"It's the biggest step towards becoming a developed nation, such initiatives will make way for our country to have a say in the world. We at 'Vani'- the debating society of Lady Irwin college have organised a debate program and the topic of which is selected keeping in mind the Chandryaan-2," said another student Mehar.