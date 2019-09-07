Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE Updates: We will rise to the occasion and reach even newer heights of success: PM Modi to ISRO scientist

We will rise to the occasion and reach even newer heights of success: PM Narendra Modi to ISRO scientist
PM Narendra Modi: We will rise to the occasion and reach even newer heights of success. To our scientists I want to say- India is with you. You are exceptional professionals who have made an incredible contribution to national progress.
There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi: There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon. There is no failure in science, only experiment and efforts.
Today I can proudly say that the effort was worth it & so was the journey: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi: Today I can proudly say that the effort was worth it & so was the journey. Our team worked hard, traveled far & these very teachings will remain with us. The learning from today will make us stronger and better.
We have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi: In our illustrious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit.We have bounced back again & gone on to do spectacular things.This is the reason why our civilization stands tall.
You have given your life for the country: PM Narendra Modi at ISRO centre
PM Narendra Modi at ISRO centre: You have given your life for the country. You have sacrificed your life, your dreams for the country. I could understand you all last night. I could read the disappointment on your faces. You all have not slept since so many nights. I wanted to meet and talk to you all.
Friends I could feel what you were going through few hours back, your eyes were conveying a lot: PM Modi to ISRO scientists
PM Narendra Modi addressing ISRO scientists: Friends I could feel what you were going through few hours back, your eyes were conveying a lot. You live for India's honour, I salute you.
WATCH live: PM Narendra Modi interacts with scientists at ISRO Centre in Bengaluru
WATCH live from Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with scientists at ISRO Centre in Bengaluru
PM Modi to address nation at 8am from Isro
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8am from Isro's control centre in Bengaluru. This address comes in the wake of Isro losing contact with Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2. Earlier in the morning, PM Modi said India is proud of Isro scientists.
Your passion is inspiration, says Rahul Gandhi to Isro scientists
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Congratulations to the team at Isro for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission. Your passion and dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking and ambitious Indian space missions."
India stands with Isro scientists: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Isro's achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at Isro. My best wishes for future endeavours."
Nation stands by Isro: Congress tweets after contact lost with Vikram lander
Congress has tweeted over Isro's Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission and said, "The nation stands by the entire team of Isro as we wait in these tense times. Your hard work and commitment has made our nation proud. Jai Hind." Isro lost contact with Vikram lander just ahead of touchdown on the Moon's surface.
