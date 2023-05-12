CBSE class 12 result 2023: Trivandrum registers highest passing % at 99.91, Bengaluru at 2nd, check entire list here

CBSE results class 12th 2023 out | Representative Photo

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 today at its official websites results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The percentage of students who have passed CBSE Class 12 board exam this year is 87.33 per cent which has declined from the last year.

Region-wise Passing percentage for CBSE class 12th results 2023

Trivandrum 99.91

Bengaluru 98.64

Chennai 97.40

Delhi, West 93.24

Chandigarh 91.84

Delhi, East 91.50

Ajmer, 89.27

Pune, 87.28

Panchkula, 86.93

Patna, 85.47

Bhubaneswar, 83.89

Guwahati, 83.73

Bhopal, 83.54

Noida, 80.36

Dehradun, 80.26

Gender-wise Pass % and comparison from last year

2022:

Girls: 94.54 %

Boys 91.25 %

Transgender 100 %

2023:

Girls 90.68

Boys 84.67

Transgender 60 %

Girls have done better than Boys by 6.01 %