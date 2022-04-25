CBSE class 10, 12 term-2 exams to begin tomorrow, check important guidelines here

The Central Board of Secondary Education will hold term-2 exams for both class 10 and class 12 students from April 26, 2022. The CBSE term-2 exam guidelines should be followed by students appearing for the exam.

CBSE class 10 examinations will begin on April 26 and end on May 24, 2022. CBSE class 12 examinations will also begin on April 26 and end on June 15, 2022 . Students should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam hall, or else they won't be allowed to take exams.

As previously stated, hall tickets should be brought to the exam hall. Along with their hall tickets, students should remember to bring their school ID card. Students should also read and follow all of the instructions on their admit cards.

Students should be aware that they will need to arrive at the exam centre at least an hour before the exam time in order to avoid crowding. CBSE Class 10, 12, and 13 term-2 exams in 2022 will be two hours long and will be held between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

With many states seeing rise in COVID cases, it is crucial to follow the protocols when taking exams. Students will be required to wear masks all times and maintain social distance.

Students will have an extra 20 minutes to read and go over the question paper. Invigilators must ensure that this time is only used to read question papers.

Students are not permitted to bring a mobile phone, Bluetooth, or earphones to the exam centre. Strict action will be taken if the rules are violated.

ALSO READ CBSE to hold webinar on term 2 exams today

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 01:43 PM IST