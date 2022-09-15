Canada: BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto defaced with anti- India graffiti |

The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto has been vandalised by some miscreants. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa expressed concern over the incidence and asked the authorities to investigate.

"Strongly condemn the defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators." High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada.

"Saddened by the vandalism that has taken place at the @BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Etobicoke. All faiths have the right to practice in Canada without intimidation or fear. Those behind this act should be brought to justice." Tweeted Iqwinder Gaheer, MP for Mississauga-Malton.

"Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crime Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned." Tweeted Chandra Arya, the member of the parliament.

