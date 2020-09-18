Can Anand Mahindra help? Man who carved out 3-km tunnel in Bihar's Gaya has only one wish

A man who has carved out a three-kilometre-long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of his village in Bihar's Gaya district has only one wish - to own a tractor.

Lungi Manjhi is being hailed by all for his determination and hard work of 30 years to bring water to Kothilwa village. The village is surrounded by dense forest and mountains, about 80 km away from Gaya district headquarters.

"It took me 30 years to dig this canal which takes the water to a pond in the village," Manjhi, also referred as Laungi Bhuiyan in some reports, was quoted as saying by ANI.

"For the last 30 years, I would go to the nearby jungle to tend my cattle and dig out the canal. No one joined me in this endeavour... Villagers are going to cities to earn a livelihood but I decided to stay back," he added.

When a reporter from Gaon Connection, a portal that reports on India's villages, met Manjhi and asked what he wants, he said a tractor would be of much help to him.

Reporter Rohin Kumar said in a tweet in Hindi, "Gaya's Laungi Manjhi spent his life in digging out a canal. He still does not want anything except a tractor. He told me that it would be of a huge help if he can get a tractor."

Tagging Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Verma said, "I reckon Mahindra would feel proud to honour this man."

In another tweet, he tagged Mahindra Tractors and said, "@TractorMahindra as your bio says, "We help the farmer realise his dreams. We enable him to Rise!" Please enable Laungi Manjhi to Rise and Shine."