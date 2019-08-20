Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates! Duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds beginning from 0902 hrs: ISRO

ISRO chief to address media on lunar orbit insertion of Chandrayaan2 today at 11
Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO will brief media today (August 20, 2019) at 1100 hrs IST on the occasion of Lunar Orbit Insertion of Chandrayaan2.
(Sourec: ISRO)
Chandrayaan2 maneuver completed successfully today
Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) of #Chandrayaan2 maneuver was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019). The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds beginning from 0902 hrs IST.
(Source: ISRO)
Chandrayaan-2 enters lunar orbit of the moon
Chandrayaan-2 successfully placed in the moon's orbit by ISRO
(Source: DD India)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)