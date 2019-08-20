Topnews

Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates! Duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds beginning from 0902 hrs: ISRO

By FPJ Web Desk

Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) will attempt to put Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft into the lunar orbit around the Moon between 8.30 am and 9.30 am on Tuesday.

ISRO chief to address media on lunar orbit insertion of Chandrayaan2 today at 11

Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO will brief media today (August 20, 2019) at 1100 hrs IST on the occasion of Lunar Orbit Insertion of Chandrayaan2.

Chandrayaan2 maneuver completed successfully today

Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) of #Chandrayaan2 maneuver was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019). The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds beginning from 0902 hrs IST.

Chandrayaan-2 enters lunar orbit of the moon

Chandrayaan-2 successfully placed in the moon's orbit by ISRO

