 Borivali Blazers and Kandivali Knights Emerge Champions In CFCI Cup
Borivali Blazers and Kandivali Knights Emerge Champions In CFCI Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
article-image

Borivali Blazers and Kandivali Knights emerged girls’ and boys’ champions respectively in the Community Football Club of India organized CFCI Cup 3.0 and played at the Don Bosco High School turf ground on Monday.

In the girls’ final, young talented and skillful striker Prisha Patel scored two goals in steering the Borivali team to a fluent 3-0 win against Santacruz Supernovas. Prisha’s teammate Shriya More scored the opening goal to give Borivali Blazers a positive start.

The boys’ summit clash witnessed an absorbing contest for supremacy before the Kandivali side managed to overcome Borivali Blasters 3-1 via the tie-breaker. The match finished in an exciting goalless draw and the referee enforced the penalty shootout to decide the outcome of the match.

In the tie-breaker the Kandivali lads held their nerves and successfully scored through Ayush Pujari, Cyril Cherian and Kaustubh Sawant, while the Borivali managed to convert only one through Jyotin Newalkar and had to settle for second best.

Taufiq Shaikh of Borivali Blasters and Shravani Nigade from Malad Marvels won the Best Player of the Tournament awards in the boys’ and girls’ categories respectively.

