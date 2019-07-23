Boris Johnson becomes UK's next Prime Minister

London: Former Foreign Secretary and leading Brexiteer Boris Johnson was on Tuesday elected as the leader of the UK's ruling Conservative Party and the country's next Prime Minister.

Johnson won the contest in resounding fashion, earning 92,153 votes to his rival Jeremy Hunt's 46,656.

Giving his first speech as Tory leader, Johnson praised Hunt and said that he has been a font of "excellent ideas". He also congratulated Theresa May, whom he's long been a critic of.

"It was a privilege to serve in her Cabinet," Johnson said. "Thank you, Theresa."