'BJP unable to prevent crimes but is stopping me from performing my duty'

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh: Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government on the Sonbhadra killing incident saying while it was unable to prevent crimes but was arresting her because she wanted to show solidarity with the victims.

"It is the duty of the Uttar Pradesh government to catch the criminals. It is my duty to stand in support of the people affected by the crime. BJP has been unable to prevent the crimes but it is trying to stop me from performing my duty. No one can stop me from standing in support of the victims. Please stop the crime," she said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka was detained and taken to Mirzapur by the Uttar Pradesh Police while she was on her way to meet the kin of those killed in the July 17 Sonbhadra firing incident, in which nine people were killed.

Talking to reporters here, she said, "When the administration tells me why and on what basis I have been arrested, then I will decide about what I have to do next." Reacting to a tweet of senior Police Officer that no arrest has been made, she said, "No arrest? So, should I go then?" "I was brought here in the SDM's vehicle. You all were there. I have been told that I should stay here in Chunnar and not go out. If it is not arrest, then what is it?" she asked.

"Is there a ban on Opposition visiting Uttar Pradesh? Can Priyanka jee not meet the families of victims of Sonbhadra incident? Can't she share their pain? Is it a crime to seek justice against poor law and order situation. BJP has failed to implement the rule of law in UP. It is time to make it (BJP) go," Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said tweeting a video of Priyanka Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel also condemned what he called "brazenly illegal detention" of Priyanka Gandhi.

"Condemn the brazenly illegal detention of Priyanka Gandhi by the UP govt. Clearly, the state has lots to hide. This won't deter us from fighting for the rights of Adivasis and other marginalised sections of society," the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Chennai staged protest against Priyanka's detention.