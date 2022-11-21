e-Paper Get App
Bihar: At least 12 die as truck ploughs into religious procession; PM announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased

Bihar: At least 12 die as truck ploughs into religious procession; PM announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a religious procession in the state, officials said.

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he said.

The incident took place around 9 PM in Vaishali district, about 30 km from state capital Patna, and local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said "12 people died". 

