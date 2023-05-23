Bihar: 35 schoolchildren become unwell after eating Mid-day meal

At least 35 school children fell ill on Thursday, May 18, in Bihar's Saran district after consuming a mid-day meal in which a lizard was found, an official said. The incident happened at the Dundri Tikuria village.
According to medical officer Pankaj Kumar, the students' health is stable and they are not in danger. "An NGO provides the school with midday food. When we looked over the food, we discovered a dead lizard in the rice. The event has been reported to the district's top officials, according to instructor Suman Kumari.
