 Bihar: 35 schoolchildren become unwell after eating Mid-day meal
Pankaj Kumar, a medical officer, said that the condition of the students is stable, and they are out of danger.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
35 school students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar

At least 35 school children fell ill on Thursday, May 18, in Bihar's Saran district after consuming a mid-day meal in which a lizard was found, an official said. The incident happened at the Dundri Tikuria village.

According to medical officer Pankaj Kumar, the students' health is stable and they are not in danger. "An NGO provides the school with midday food. When we looked over the food, we discovered a dead lizard in the rice. The event has been reported to the district's top officials, according to instructor Suman Kumari.

