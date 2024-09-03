Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ashok Vihar, Bagmugaliya, VIP Road & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on August 30 to facilitate four way lane road construction line shifting work (11Mile To Bangarasiya). Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Fortune Signature City, Opel Heights, Crescent Line, Nariyalkheda 16 Chark, Bagmugaliya, Nariyalkheda New, Bairagarh Kala, Saliya Bazar, Martand Bhawan Nagar, Vidyanagar, VIP Road, Sajan Nagar College Road, St. Raphael School, and surrounding areas.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Vijay Stambh Complex and surrounding areas.

Time: 07:00 Am to 10:00 Am

Area: Ashok Vihar, Durga Mandir, Ashoka Garden and surrounding areas.

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Pm

Area: Ashok Garden, Amrit Complex, and surrounding areas.

Time: 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM

The scheduled power interruptions are essential for maintenance purposes, ensuring the smooth operation of Bhopal's electricity system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to plan ahead and take necessary measures to manage the scheduled power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it contributes to the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.