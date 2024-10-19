 Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Anand Nagar, Deendayal Parisar, Industrial Area & More; Check Full List Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBhopal Power Cut Plan October 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Anand Nagar, Deendayal Parisar, Industrial Area & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Anand Nagar, Deendayal Parisar, Industrial Area & More; Check Full List Below

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Urges Residents to Prepare for Scheduled Power Outages

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on October 20 in an effort to allow for daytime maintenance and repairs. To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

Areas and Timings

Area: Chandan Nagar, Diksha Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Gulabi Nagar, Bharat Petroleum, Amrit Homes, Ashima Royal City, and surrounding areas.
Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Industrial Area and surrounding areas.
Time: 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

FPJ Shorts
Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: Central Railway Announces 570 Special Train Trips For Festive Season; Check Details
Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: Central Railway Announces 570 Special Train Trips For Festive Season; Check Details
Anushka Ranjan Opens Up About Her #MeToo Incident, Says 'Words That Were Said To Me Made Me Feel Uncomfortable'
Anushka Ranjan Opens Up About Her #MeToo Incident, Says 'Words That Were Said To Me Made Me Feel Uncomfortable'
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Santoshi Mata Temple In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Santoshi Mata Temple In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface
Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
Read Also
MP Weather Updates: Rain & Thunderstorm Alert Issued For 37 Districts; Extreme Heat In Gwalior,...
article-image

Area: Anand Nagar, Ishan Colony, Gandharva Colony, Patel Nagar, and surrounding areas.
Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Ravishankar Nagar, Ravishankar Market, Indira Market, E-1, E-2, Arera Colony, Reserve Bank, 7 No. Stop, BJP Office, Mansarovar Complex, and surrounding areas.
Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Deendayal Parisar and surrounding areas.
Time: 07:00 Am to 08:00 Am

In order to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at maximum efficiency, there must be periodic power outages because these are necessary for finishing significant building and maintenance projects. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts residents to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the scheduled power disruptions. Your participation is much appreciated during this period, as it will improve the general efficiency and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Crime: Over 60 Rounds Of Fire Exchanged Between Rival Gangs In North-East Delhi's Welcome...

Delhi Crime: Over 60 Rounds Of Fire Exchanged Between Rival Gangs In North-East Delhi's Welcome...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, State President Babulal...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, State President Babulal...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Social Activist Yogendra Yadav To Campaign For Maha Vikas...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Social Activist Yogendra Yadav To Campaign For Maha Vikas...

Hyderabad: Show Cause Notice Issued To TISS Assistant Professor Over Alleged Involvement In Student...

Hyderabad: Show Cause Notice Issued To TISS Assistant Professor Over Alleged Involvement In Student...

VIDEO: Security Guards Brutally Beat Residents With Sticks After Dispute Over Unpaid Dues In...

VIDEO: Security Guards Brutally Beat Residents With Sticks After Dispute Over Unpaid Dues In...