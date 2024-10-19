Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Anand Nagar, Deendayal Parisar, Industrial Area & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on October 20 in an effort to allow for daytime maintenance and repairs. To reduce any disruption from these scheduled power outages, residents in the impacted metropolitan regions are recommended to plan ahead and take preventative steps.

Areas and Timings

Area: Chandan Nagar, Diksha Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Gulabi Nagar, Bharat Petroleum, Amrit Homes, Ashima Royal City, and surrounding areas.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Industrial Area and surrounding areas.

Time: 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Anand Nagar, Ishan Colony, Gandharva Colony, Patel Nagar, and surrounding areas.

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Ravishankar Nagar, Ravishankar Market, Indira Market, E-1, E-2, Arera Colony, Reserve Bank, 7 No. Stop, BJP Office, Mansarovar Complex, and surrounding areas.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Deendayal Parisar and surrounding areas.

Time: 07:00 Am to 08:00 Am

In order to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at maximum efficiency, there must be periodic power outages because these are necessary for finishing significant building and maintenance projects. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts residents to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the scheduled power disruptions. Your participation is much appreciated during this period, as it will improve the general efficiency and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.