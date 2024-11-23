 Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Press Colony, Bagmugaliya, Om Nagar & More
Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Press Colony, Bagmugaliya, Om Nagar & More

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):  Residents in various parts of Bhopal should prepare for scheduled power outages on November 24, 2024, due to maintenance work by the electricity department. The planned outages will occur in multiple areas across the city, each with specific timing, as outlined below.

Area & Timings:

Area: Rishipuram, Vaibhav Vihar, Deep Nagar, Vidhya Sagar, 11 Kv Bagmugaliya and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Om Nagar, Prateek Garden and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Hathaijeda, Gupta Colony, Press Colony, Patel Nagar, Anand Nagar, Ishaan Colony, Omega Colony and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The power outages are essential for maintenance work and may impact several aspects of daily life, including household chores, business operations, and work-from-home routines.

