 BANGLADESH STRIFE: Traders Exporting Onions From Choithram Mandi Could Be Affected
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crisis in Bangladesh may affect onion exports and traders who export onions and other products to the neighbouring country. 

One of the traders Ashok Choudhary from Choithram Mandi said that right now there is not much impact, but if the borders remain closed and the situation remains bad there, then the onion consignment going from India will get stuck and traders would suffer losses in the future. The impact would not be much but it will be on trade. Veggies are also exported to Dubai and other such countries so it won’t impact fully on trade, he added.

Meanwhile, Manoj Panwar, president, Krishi Utpad Vikray Agent Kalyan Sangh said that onion rate in Mandi on Wednesday was around Rs 40 per sack. Onion prices are stable. Best goods were sold at Rs 2800-3k hike while golta onion of good quality sold at Rs 2700 hike.

Similarly, potato prices are stable right now. Only one or two lots were sold at Rs 2400 hike. However, potato arrival rate was around Rs 5k-6k per sack. Tomato prices have come down. It sold at an average of around Rs 1200 per sack. Tomatoes sold at a maximum of Rs 2k per quintal in the market. The arrival rate of garlic was Rs 7k per sack but the price is low as compared to last week. 

Mandi rates on Wednesday

- Tomato

Average price- Rs 1225/quintal

Lowest Mandi price- Rs 200/quintal

Highest Mandi price- Rs 2000/quintal

- Onion

Best- Rs 2800 to 3000 rupees/quintal

Average to good - Rs 2500-2800

Least- Rs 1800 to 2000

- Potato

Chips Best- Rs 2200 to 2400 rupees/quintal

Jyoti- Rs 2000 to 2100/ 

Agra- Rs 1300 to 1500

Average- Rs 1100-1200

Normal- Rs 700-900

- Garlic

Premium - Rs 18000 to 19000

Bold - Rs 15000 to 17000

Medium - Rs 12000-14000

Fine - Rs 8000-10000

- Coriander - Rs 5700 /quintal

- Flaxseeds (Alsi)- Rs 4899 /quintal

- Soybean- Rs 3101 to 4423 /quintal

- Peas- Rs 4400 to 7375 /quintal

