Awaiting instructions from central leadership on forming government: BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa Wednesday said he was awaiting instructions from his party central leadership on staking claim to form an alternative government in the state.

The 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to three-week long intense power struggle.

"I'm awaiting instructions from Delhi. I can call legislature party meeting any time and go to Raj Bhavan (to stake claim). I'm waiting for it," Yeddyurappa told reporters after meeting RSS leaders at its state headquarters "Keshava Krupa" here.

Noting that it was because of the blessings and cooperation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he has grown from taluk to state level to become Chief Minister, he said, "I have come here to take blessings from elders of Sangh Parivar before taking next step."